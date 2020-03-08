Society

Kensington gym helping at-risk youth with guide from the Bible

By Mike Niklauski
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the heart of Philadelphia's Kensington section, there's a boozing gym where kids can go after school. But before they can box, they've got to read the bible. It's called Rock Ministries.

Through Calvary Chapel of Kensington, Rock Ministries aims to reach at-risk, inner-city youth with God's word.

"They come here they work out, they learn how to box, they learn how to lift weights and take care of their body," said Pastor Buddy Osborn.

Tyhler Williams says Rock Ministries is like his safe haven.

For some, the program was a lifesaver.

"Rock Ministries pretty much saved my life. Without being here I would have been involved in a lot of other stuff," said Aanjhrue Willaims.

"I'm a big believer in your environment does not determine your future and you don't have to be a product of your environment," said Tatiana Gomez.
