Constitution Health Plaza cancels plans for safe injection site in South Philadelphia

The controversial injection site run by non-profit Safehouse was scheduled to open next week at Constitution Health Plaza on Broad Street.
But a spokesperson with the Constitution Health Plaza says they are canceling the lease.
"We have made the decision to cancel plans to locate a supervised injection site at Constitution Health Plaza," said Anthony Campisi, a spokesman for Constitution Health Plaza.
According to Mayor Jim Kenney, Safehouse voluntarily delayed its opening so it could focus on meeting with the community but the building owner alerted the City that he was no longer interested in moving forward with the lease.
"In light of this development and the strong concerns voiced over the past two days, it's clear that no site will open imminently. I am glad that this will allow Safehouse more time to examine its options, and to engage the community," Kenney said.
On Wednesday, the announcement of the plans were met with controversy by local leaders and the community.
"We had no advance notice from the administration or the organization. My concern with this is that we are acting in haste and we will repent in leisure," said Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson.
"We were ambushed," another resident said.
U.S. Attorney William McSwain, who sued Safehouse last year, said he was taking legal to stop the site from opening.
Under the Safehouse plan, people could bring drugs to the clinic-like setting, use them in a partitioned bay and get medical help if they overdose. They would also have access to counseling, treatment and other health services.
Safehouse organizers said that about one person dies of an overdose each week in South Philadelphia.
Safehouse organizers told Action News that the site was chosen in South Philadelphia because the zip code has the third-highest overdose rate in the city. New data obtained by Action News show South Philadelphia is actually tied for 6th.
We created this interactive map of Philadelphia that breaks down overdose deaths by zip code
In 2018, Action News traveled to Canada where safe injection sites are already up and running. Our visit came with mixed reactions.
The facilities are clean and a gateway to rehabilitation. But we also saw prevalent drug use and sales outside the facilities during an after operating hours. We even saw assaults and other crimes.
"I support recovery. I have methadone clinics in my district and I look forward to helping people off narcotics. I do not believe in shooting galleries," said Councilmember Curtis Jones.
Action News has reached out to Safehouse for comment but we have not heard back.
Yun Choi contributed data analysis to this story.