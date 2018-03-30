Locals preparing for Easter with family traditions

It's Good Friday and the region is preparing for Easter."The holiday season means family to me and being with them and we have a big Easter dinner and of course going to Mass in the morning and the rest of the day is eat, eat, eat," says Lorraine Bielicki of Northeast Philadelphia.As is typically for this time of year, families are continuing traditions and getting ready for meals and celebrations. One hot spot is Czerw's Kielbasa. Around this time time of year, you can always count on long lines as people wait to get their hands on some great Polish food."Easter is actually the biggest traditional Polish Holiday - especially Easter Sunday. You have to have your Kielbasa, your ham, your Perogies - all the traditional Polish items," says John Czerw with Czerw Kielbasa.The business has been around for 80 years and customers say it's a must have for the holidays. "I got Kielbasa, Kabanosa, babka, rye bread, chruscikis, and we come back every year because it is the best place to get them and they are delicious and it wouldn't be Easter tradition without them," says Rosemary Whissmann of Cinnaminson, New Jersey."We come down at Christmas and we come down at Easter since we are far away we stock up for the year. We have been known to get two or three coolers full. We have a bunch of coolers in the car," says Mike Dylinski of Limerick, Pennsylvania.Easter dinner wouldn't be complete without sweets, and on Easter and other holidays Stock's Bakery is the place to load up on treats like cakes and cookies."The best cake in the world," says Joanne Abel of Middletown, Delaware."You can't not have Stock's cake or Stock's cookies and my mom was a cook as a profession, and she still comes and gets Stock's," says Christine Raiker of Northeast Philadelphia.The Easter holiday is the busiest time of year for workers at Shane's Confectionery. It's been around since 1863. Workers have been making candy since Christmas to prepare for the Easter crowds."Thousands of pounds, is probably the best way to say it. It's a lot of bunnies," says Ryan Berley, owner of Shane's Confectionery.-----