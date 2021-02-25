Society

Longtime WDAS radio personality Tony Brown dies at 75

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Longtime Philadelphia radio personality Tony Brown has died. He was 75 years old.

Brown's legacy in radio spanned nearly 50 years.

He hosted the show "The Quiet Storm" which aired on 105.3 WDAS weeknights from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m

His smooth voice and style provided listeners with classic R&B and the latest sounds of music.

WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson says Brown will always be remembered as a broadcasting legend.

"The stories, the laughs, the food, good times, bad times always family Tony we will miss you! R.I.P. Tony Brown #quietstormhost . Prayers to his wife Sunshine Brown," Jackson wrote on social media.

Brown joined WDAS in 1972 with his show "The Extrasensory Connection," which became known as "The Quiet Storm" in 1976.

"We have to speak to the greatness of this radio icon who walked through the doors of WDAS FM," said Derrick Corbett, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Philadelphia. "Tony Brown was an exceptional talent and an example for us all."

According to WDAS, Brown is survived by his wife and producer Sunshine Brown, daughter Kelli, sons Jason and Julian.
