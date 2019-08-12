Society

Louisiana man records moments he was rescued from boat

HOPEDALE, Louisiana (WPVI) -- A harrowing boat rescue in Louisiana was captured on video, thanks in large part to the victim who recorded the entire rescue himself.

It happened Saturday near Hopedale, Louisiana.

Two men were on a boat when it suddenly became disabled.

Within minutes, a Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived to lift the victims from the disabled vessel.

As the drama unfolded, one of the men captured his own rescue on his cellphone.

He obviously wanted proof that this was no fish-tale, as he and his buddy were hoisted to safety.
