Man puts unique twist on music with 'Hip Hopera'

Man puts unique twist on music with 'Hip Hopera'. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 20, 2018.

Hip Hopera -- that is what Babatunde Akinboboye says opera sounds like in his head.

The Nigerian American baritone and opera singer has quite the resume and a pretty intense YouTube following.

He says when the opportunity came along to mix his opera singing with a hip-hop melody he seized it.

Video shows him accompanying Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" with his opera stylings while driving.

