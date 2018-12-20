Man puts unique twist on music with 'Hip Hopera'

Hip Hopera -- that is what Babatunde Akinboboye says opera sounds like in his head.
The Nigerian American baritone and opera singer has quite the resume and a pretty intense YouTube following.
He says when the opportunity came along to mix his opera singing with a hip-hop melody he seized it.
Video shows him accompanying Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" with his opera stylings while driving.
