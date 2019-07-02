Society

NC man sues Hardee's over meager hash rounds order, claims his civil rights were violated

NORTH CAROLINA -- A North Carolina man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Hardee's restaurant chain, claiming he didn't get enough hash browns because of his ethnicity.

In the lawsuit, Tommy Martin, of Mount Holly, claimed the fast-food restaurant violated his civil rights by not putting enough hash rounds on his plate.

The 58-year-old, who is black, alleged that his skin color led him to be served fewer of the fried-potato breakfast item.

He filed the handwritten lawsuit Friday at the US District Court in Charlotte. Martin said the incident, which happened in 2018 at a Hardee's in Gaston County, made him feel stupid and gave him a fear of food.

Martin told the Charlotte Observer that he felt like he was in a scene from the segregated 1960s.

"It's not a money issue," he told the Observer. "I just want to be treated fairly."

Hardee's has declined to comment, saying the lawsuit is against an independently owned and operated franchise.

The company did tell Huff Post that it is aware of the lawsuit and "we take these allegations seriously."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncbizarreracismlawsuitfast food restaurantcivil rights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures wrong-way driver during chase on NJ highway
Treatment center 'malfunction' prompts ocean closures in NJ
Fishtown demo project goes horribly wrong
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in West Philly
Construction fire sent plumes of smoke over Tanger Outlets
Illegal dumper in Point Breeze caught on video
Girl suffered 'life-altering injuries' from illegal explosive device: Police
Show More
Roving crowd of young adults damages multiple police cars
Truck crashes into house causing collapse
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Man arrested in alleged attack on mother in Upper Darby
Sources: Jimmy Butler deal is complete with Heat
More TOP STORIES News