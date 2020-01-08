Society

Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels with dead body outline on them

MILWAUKEE, WI -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in Wisconsin is a source of controversy for selling "crime scene" beach towels.

The towels show crime scene tape and an outline of what's supposed to portray a dead body. They're selling for $20 each.

The office says the towels were giveaways at a conference. When not all of the towels were given away, the office decided to offer them to the public--a decision not everyone is thrill about.

"I think it's a little insensitive," a woman told WISN.

"I think it's a little disturbing, to be honest," said another woman.

The office says it only makes $2 off each towel sold. Officials are not sure what they're going to do with the profits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymilwaukeefunny photos
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie doll
South Philadelphia corner store shooting leaves employee dead
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Holzhauer mocks Rutter over Philadelphia clue
AccuWeather: Strong wind gusts, spotty snow squalls today
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Show More
Residents near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst react to Iran missile strike
Attorney's arrest warrant mentions 'human grave,' Dulos due in court
Former Bucks Co. teacher admits to sexual abuse of 6 students
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run that killed father of 5
Blue Bell community gives back to man who had bike stolen
More TOP STORIES News