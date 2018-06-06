Members quit after gym's LGBT Pride Month event called off

A canceled workout at one popular gym in Indiana is causing people to cancel their memberships, and it's all about the reason why the gym nixed the event.Employees and members at CrossFit Infiltrate in Indianapolis planned a special workout in support of LGBT Pride Month.But when the ownership of the gym heard about it, the workout was called off. The owners told members by emails that they, "value health and wellness, and believe that this event does not."Almost immediately, some members quit the gym, and some staff quit their jobs.Asked for some clarification, the owners told one angry member, "We will choose to deploy our resources and efforts toward causes that line up with our values."They also took issue with some who called them discriminatory, saying they have always, and will always, welcome all human beings.-----