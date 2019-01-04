SOCIETY

Monks post videos on social media to protest fine for driving in robes

EMBED </>More Videos

Monks post videos on social media to protest fine for driving in robes. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 4, 2019.

Juggling, skipping, boxing -- just a few of the activities Buddhist monks say they can do while wearing their traditional robes, and they aren't posting these videos on social media to show off, they're doing it to protest.

The monks have been sharing the footage on Twitter using a now-viral hashtag that translates to "I can do this in monk's robes."

A monk in Japan was stopped last year and fined the equivalent of $55 for wearing a kimono while driving.

Police claimed the traditional robes could affect safe driving, because of the length and also the sleeves.

The monk refused to pay the penalty, triggering the solidarity hashtag with his peers showing all of the things they can effectively do while wearing their robes, which includes some pretty fancy moves with a lightsaber.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybig talkersprotest
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
N.J. wedding venue closes, leaving couples scrambling
Mother refuses to pay babysitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun' instead
Would-be kidnapper hospitalized after chasing woman into Charlotte karate studio
Study: More residents move out of NJ than any other state
More Society
Top Stories
Police in Del. had pursued driver who crashed in South Philly, killing 3
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Eagles players say they'll fight for Foles in Chicago
Ducis meets Eagles fans at Birds bar in Chicago
"Tatt Man" has head to toe tribute to the Eagles
Haddonfield Police welcome their first K9 officer, Blue
Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter
Show More
Philadelphia police recruit officer collapses, taken to hospital
N.J. wedding venue closes, leaving couples scrambling
Trump threatens to close government for "months or even years"
Woman in vegetative state for 14 years gives birth; investigation underway
Police identify 2 men killed in Camden Co. crash
More News