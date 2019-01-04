Monks post videos on social media to protest fine for driving in robes

Juggling, skipping, boxing -- just a few of the activities Buddhist monks say they can do while wearing their traditional robes, and they aren't posting these videos on social media to show off, they're doing it to protest.The monks have been sharing the footage on Twitter using a now-viral hashtag that translates to "I can do this in monk's robes."A monk in Japan was stopped last year and fined the equivalent of $55 for wearing a kimono while driving.Police claimed the traditional robes could affect safe driving, because of the length and also the sleeves.The monk refused to pay the penalty, triggering the solidarity hashtag with his peers showing all of the things they can effectively do while wearing their robes, which includes some pretty fancy moves with a lightsaber.------