MOVE members, community protest outside Penn Museum after disturbing revelations

Family members are demanding answers after the remains of children killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia reportedly can't be located.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Old wounds and pain were reignited with the revelation that the remains of children killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia were being used for research and housed at the Penn Museum.Hundreds of outraged people gathered outside Penn Museum on Wednesday to demand answers."They're grave robbers, they're interlopers, they're marauders," said an activist speaking at the rally."Oh it hurts. Every time I think about it, it takes me back to 1985," said Mike Africa, Jr.Almost 36 years after the city's bombing of the MOVE headquarters on Osage Ave, in which 11 people were killed, old wounds and pain were reignited when it was revealed that the remains of two children, 14-year-old Tree Africa and her, 12-year-old sister Delisha, were being used for research and teaching at the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Museum."It is impossible to call these monsters people or women or men because they are monsters," said Mike Africa, Jr.Pamela Africa says everyone involved should be prosecuted if not fired."This was intentional, it was deliberate and we are not accepting it," she said.Princeton University President Christopher L. Eisgruber says he's "concerned" over reports that the remains were used for instruction on campus."I have accordingly authorized a fact-finding effort, to be conducted by outside counsel, to help us gain a complete understanding of the scope and nature of Princeton's role in the handling of the remains and related issues. The University will share its findings and use them to help shape the steps we can take moving forward for our community," said Eisgruber.The University of Pennsylvania, who also hired outside counsel, issued a statement apologizing to the Africa family and community members for "allowing human remains recovered from the MOVE house to be used for research and teaching."But Pamela Africa says no one from the universities has talked to them."What kind of apology is that? Talk to us, we're here," she said.The Africas want those responsible to be held accountable."To be held accountable for what they did to our family, and we ain't going away," said Mike Africa, Jr.