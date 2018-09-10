NAACP says SEPTA allegedly creating 'toxic environment' for employees

The head of the NAACP in Philadelphia is accusing SEPTA of creating a "toxic environment," for its employees and staff.Organization President, Minister Rodney Muhammad says, current and previous SEPTA employees have accused the transit organization of racism, employee abuse, and unfair termination policies.At a press conference Sunday, he called on SEPTA's President and CEO to "drain the swamp."SEPTA responded, saying officials would welcome the opportunity to meet with Minister Muhammad to discuss concerns.A statement went on to read, "SEPTA is committed to promoting diversity in all levels of its workforce and in all facets of the organization. We are dedicated to ensuring fair treatment for all employees, and take seriously any claims regarding racism, employee abuse or unfair termination."------