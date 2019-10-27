Society

NASA administrator wants to reconsider the status of Pluto

The debate over whether Pluto should be a planet has apparently been on the mind of the top man at NASA.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine recently gave his thoughts on Pluto losing it's planet status during a speech at the International Astronautical Congress in Washington D.C. on Friday.

The International Astronomical Union decided to remove Pluto from the list of planets in our solar system in 2006.

It is now considered a dwarf planet.

Bridenstine argued the move happened before new information was gathered in 2015.

He says Pluto has intrinsic values that make it a planet including an ocean, a multi-layer atmosphere and its own moons.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynasapluto
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
Philadelphia police search for missing endangered man
'Slender Man' stabbing victim speaks out for first time
Jason Segel photobombs couple during Philly engagement shoot
Amber Alert issued for Va. teen believed to be with 33-year-old
AccuWeather: Sunday Soaking
American Dream, 2nd largest mall in US, opens in N.J.
Show More
Have you seen this puppy?
Man's stomach naturally brews alcohol
Man shot after nightclub fight, walks to closed Hahnemann for help
Police find possible connection between two children shot in Philadelphia
Iverson was the answer, just nobody on 'Jeopardy!' knew it
More TOP STORIES News