Nation's largest MLK Day of Service event to take place in Philadelphia

Nation's largest MLK Day of Service event to take place in Philadelphia. Action News reports at 9 a.m. on January 20, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The nation pauses to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

It's a federal holiday to mark the birthday of the iconic civil rights leader.

It's much more than just a day off from work and school, it's also an opportunity to give back to your community.

Philadelphia is proud to host the largest MLK Day of Service event in the entire nation.

This year's theme is a "world without gun violence."

The signature event is at Girard College on the 2100 block of South College Avenue in North Philadelphia.

If you're interested in volunteering, visit the MLK Day of Service website.

