Navy officer pulls off surprise reunion, not once, but three times in the same day

A Navy officer pulled off a surprise reunion, not once, but three times in the same day.Michael Forjan showed up at three schools in South Florida to surprise his four kids who hadn't seen him in six months.His 6th grade son Gabriel ran up to his father as he walked into the school cafeteria. Earlier in the day, Forjan surprised his other kids at two other schools.He praised his wife for taking care of their children while he served in Iraq."My wife is amazing. The fact that she can do all of this by herself - me being in Iraq - it's difficult," he said."I am just so happy that he is home and he gets to be with us and we get to be a family again,"Forjan will be home with his wife and kids for two weeks, before he returns to duty in Iraq.