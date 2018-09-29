New Castle County police issue Gold Alert for missing teen and baby

Police in New Castle County are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl and her six-month-old baby.Police were called to the unit block of Chippendale Circle in the community of Brookside Park in Newark for the report of a missing person Saturday morning.After speaking with family members, police learned that 17-year-old I'Jahna Coombs and six-month-old Nova Coombs left their residence abruptly, which caused concern for their welfare.I'Jahna is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, she was seen leaving the residence on foot.Nova Coombs is described as a black female infant with brown eyes.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of I'Jahna and Nova is asked to call the New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.------