SOCIETY

No kids allowed: New cruise ship will offer luxurious adults-only getaway

EMBED </>More Videos

New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises

Get ready to cruise like a rock star aboard Virgin Voyages' first ship!

The company says it will be opening its adults-only liner in 2020.

The ship will be called the "Scarlet Lady" and will depart Miami for the Caribbean, and future itineraries will include trips to Cuba.

The boat will only be open to travelers who are 18 and up, and will offer "grown-up" on-board amenities like a tattoo parlor, luxurious spa, and a blow-dry bar.

Guests will also enjoy complimentary meals from a variety of restaurants, such as Wake, a steak and seafood eatery, and Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant.

The ship is equipped with 78 luxury suites, a food hall, a 24-hour diner, a pizza joint and a test kitchen.

Virgin Voyages will open for bookings on Valentine's Day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycruise shipu.s. & worldfun stuff
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Celebrity chef's emergency kitchen to feed gov. workers in 12 states
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Mummers Mardi Gras moves to South Philly
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in Salem gunfire, standoff charged with attempted murder
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Afternoon Drying
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals
Casey Hathaway: 911 call released in disappearance of 3-year-old
Show More
Marvel superheroes exhibit set for Franklin Institute
3 suspects sought in Tioga-Nicetown robbery and shooting
Study: 30 minutes of exercise can counteract a day of sitting
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
Man on tracks struck and killed in Yeadon
More News