Society

Norwegian island wants to go 'time-free' when sun doesn't set

SUMMAROEY, Norway -- If you're one of those people who has trouble coping with Daylight Saving Time changes, just try wrapping your head around what people on a Norwegian island are dealing with.

The sun doesn't set on the island of Sommaroey for 69 days out of the year. So now people living there want to go "time-free."

They say since no one can tell the difference between day and night, they want to basically ignore the clock during the midnight sun period that lasts from May 18 to July 26.

They say it would give them more flexible working hours during long summer days.

Resident Kjell Ove Hveding says he met with a Norwegian lawmaker to hand over a petition signed by dozens of islanders and discuss its practical and legal challenges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarrebuzzworthyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding strands N.J. drivers, homeowners; PATCO resumes service
Burlington Co. announces Declaration of Emergency due to flooding
AccuWeather: Flooding Downpours, Spotty Severe Storms Today and Tonight
WATCH: 103-year-old woman sets 50M world record
72 Philly officers placed on desk duty over social media posts
10 injured in shooting near Allentown nightclub
Granger Smith reflects on drowning death of 3-year-old son
Show More
Fire forces 2 families from Voorhees apartment complex
N.J. governor to sign 'Sami's Law'
Officials: Iran shot down U.S drone
Police investigate alleged child, animal abuse case in Chester Co.
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
More TOP STORIES News