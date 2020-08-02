Society

Outrage continues over anti-Semitic Facebook post by Philly NAACP president

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is responding to the NAACP's decision not to remove its leader here in Philadelphia after an anti-Semitic image was posted on social media.

The image posted to Facebook on Thursday included photos of Ice Cube, DeSean Jackson and Nick Cannon, all of whom have been criticized recently for posting or making anti-Semitic comments. Below their photos is an image of a yarmulke-wearing man, using his hand to crush a group of people. It's accompanied by the wrongly attributed quote.

On Friday, NAACP national leadership said while Philadelphia branch president, Rodney Muhammad, takes the blame for posting an anti-Semitic meme, he says he did so unknowingly.

Philadelphia NAACP president responds amid calls for his resignation after anti-Semitic post

"On July 24th, Mr. Rodney Muhammad, Branch President of NAACP Philadelphia, posted a meme on Facebook, which unbeknownst to him, has a history of anti-Semitic propaganda. Upon realizing his mistake, he immediately took down the post, as well as the associated caption. He also publicly acknowledged and apologized for his error in judgment," said NAACP Philadelphia earlier this week.

Muhammad had released a previous statement earlier in the week saying it was never his intention to offend anyone.

"Over the next several weeks, both President Johnson and Mr. Muhammad will meet with community and faith leaders to listen, open a dialogue, and continue the educational conversations needed to strengthen our communities and move forward. Side by side with our Jewish partners, the NAACP is also launching a series of national conversations to further understanding," added the NAACP Philadelphia.

Governor, attorney general join calls for Philly's NAACP leader to resign after anti-Semitic Facebook post



On Sunday morning, the Jewish Federation released its own statement saying, "We are extremely disappointed with the NAACP for excusing Mr. Muhammad's anti-Semitic posts and refusing to remove him from his position as a leader of a civic organization. While Mr. Muhammad still has yet to fully apologize for his most recent actions, an examination of the social media channels maintained by him and the mosque he leads shows an alarming amount of bigoted and anti-Jewish sentiments... our obligation to oppose hate and discrimination will prevent us from working with the Philadelphia chapter while Mr. Muhammad is employed there."

Pennsylvania's governor and attorney general joined the growing number of calls for Muhammad to resign.
