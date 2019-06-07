Society

Over 500-year-old oak tree topples in Salem, New Jersey

SALEM, N.J. (WPVI) -- History came crashing down Thursday night in Salem, New Jersey.

A crowd gathered on the 100 block of West Broadway after a more than 500-year-old oak tree toppled around 7 p.m.

According to local legend, it was under the shade of the Salem tree that Salem founder John Fenwick made a peace treaty with the local Lenni-Lenape Indians.

Under its outstretched branches are the graves of many prominent local Quakers.

As word spread, the townspeople flocked to the site to get a glimpse.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall.
