SOCIETY

Pay what you wish at Germantown restaurant's final day

EMBED </>More Videos

Germantown restaurant has Pay What You Wish for final day. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
On Christmas Eve, quite the crowd gathered at Rose Petals Cafe on Chelten Avenue to enjoy a scrumptious breakfast buffet.

It was a bittersweet event as this was the final day of business for the hot spot that's served this neighborhood for the last five years.

As a thank you, Desmin and Jania Daniels, the husband and wife owners, offered customers the chance to pay whatever they wished.

"And so we figured we would feed the community this morning and also allow them to pay what they wish as a celebratory type of thing," Jania Daniels said.

"They've been in the neighborhood for five years. We come here frequently. But I am happy that they are moving to another location that's bigger. It's bittersweet," Armina Domingue of Chestnut Hill said.

And the owners are committed to opening that new location right in the Germantown neighborhood that supported them the last five years.

"We fought very hard to stay at this location, but we are searching very hard for a new location to stay here in Germantown," Desmin Daniels said.

"So at this time, we have outgrown our space so we are looking to transition to a new space in the Germantown community. That's what we're scouting now," Jania Daniels said.

So, it's not goodbye, but a short break.

Meantime, you can stop in at their Elkins Park location - until their new Germantown restaurant opens.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsPhilly Proudrestaurantrestaurants
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Meek Mill surprises 3,000 local kids with gifts
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Philly group continues to help homeless while in need of roof
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
More Society
Top Stories
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Meek Mill surprises 3,000 local kids with gifts
Police identify 2 teens killed in Delaware County crash
4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Summerdale
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
AccuWeather: Brisk And Chilly
Man dressed as delivery driver steals Amazon package
Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata
Show More
3 struck by driver on Broad Street in Tioga-Nicetown
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Washington
Here's how the Eagles can still make the playoffs
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Game day dream comes true for Eagles fan in hospice
More News