Pay what you wish at Germantown restaurant's final day

On Christmas Eve, quite the crowd gathered at Rose Petals Cafe on Chelten Avenue to enjoy a scrumptious breakfast buffet.It was a bittersweet event as this was the final day of business for the hot spot that's served this neighborhood for the last five years.As a thank you, Desmin and Jania Daniels, the husband and wife owners, offered customers the chance to pay whatever they wished."And so we figured we would feed the community this morning and also allow them to pay what they wish as a celebratory type of thing," Jania Daniels said."They've been in the neighborhood for five years. We come here frequently. But I am happy that they are moving to another location that's bigger. It's bittersweet," Armina Domingue of Chestnut Hill said.And the owners are committed to opening that new location right in the Germantown neighborhood that supported them the last five years."We fought very hard to stay at this location, but we are searching very hard for a new location to stay here in Germantown," Desmin Daniels said."So at this time, we have outgrown our space so we are looking to transition to a new space in the Germantown community. That's what we're scouting now," Jania Daniels said.So, it's not goodbye, but a short break.Meantime, you can stop in at their Elkins Park location - until their new Germantown restaurant opens.------