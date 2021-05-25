Society

One year later: Philadelphia to glow gold to commemorate legacy of George Floyd

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia and its community partners will commemorate George Floyd's legacy on Tuesday, one year after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes, killing him.

"It's important for us (Tuesday) to take stock of what has changed over the last 365 days," said Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, the director for Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs in Philadelphia.

She will be leading a virtual multi-faith prayer vigil with other faith leaders via Zoom at 12:30 p.m.

"Seeing what we saw on that video a year ago (Tuesday) has galvanized some and has strengthen others' resolve to work for justice," said Washington-Leapheart.

Anthony Erace, the executive director of Philadelphia's Police Advisory Commission, says the murder of George Floyd captured on video changed everything about policing and what police oversight was prior to that.

"It mobilized city government to things that the Police Advisory Commission had been saying for years: that reform was necessary, reform was important and it wasn't gonna wait anymore," said Erace.

He says on May 27, City Council will vote on legislation that will empower the Citizens Police Oversight Commission.

"And the final bill will mean transformational change in how policing is conducted in Philadelphia on numerous levels," said Erace.

On Tuesday, Boathouse Row and a dozens buildings in Philadelphia will be illuminated in gold in memory of Floyd and all of the victims of police violence.

The city is urging the public to use #PhillyPledge on social media to commit to actions big or small that they can take to combat systemic racism. Each faith leader speaking in the vigil will be commemorating Floyd, but also making various calls to action.

The vigil will be streamed on Facebook beginning at 12:30 p.m., and then at 9:25 p.m., the official time of George Floyd's passing.

The city asks residents to pause for a city-wide prayer for healing, peace and strength to continue deep and lasting reforms.

