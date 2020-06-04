'We pledge to do better': Mayor Kenney announces creation of large, diverse steering committee

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6231634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philly announced the creation of a large and diverse steering committee.

The group will focus on the long-term, on reconciliation, on understanding, and on listening.



They will look at public safety, criminal justice reform, and the underlying factors of what experts call "structural violence," particularly pervasive poverty. — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 4, 2020

This listening—this effort toward reconciliation—is long overdue. The voices of those who have taken to the streets and their demands to be heard have led us to this point.



We pledge to do better. — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 4, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- During a news conference on Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the creation of a large and diverse steering committee to help move the city to a place of understanding and healing.Kenney said the group will be "focused on the long term" - reconciliation, understanding and listening."It has become increasingly clear to me that our administration and many public servants, including me, need to find a better way to listen," Kenney said in a tweet.The announcement comes after days of unrest in the city following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.Kenney said the creation of the group is "frankly, long over due.""The voices of those who have taken to the streets and their demands to be heard have led us to this point," he said in a tweet.The group will look at public safety, criminal justice reform, and the underlying factors of structural violence and pervasive poverty.It will be made up of community members, youth, faith leaders and others."The beauty of our Philadelphia is our tremendous diversity," Kenney said. "We pledge to do better."