WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Chosen 300 Ministries in West Philadelphia works to serve the homeless and others in need.
Volunteers were busy Monday wrapping gifts and preparing meals.
But this holiday, the organization itself also needs a bit of help.
They've launched the "Raise the Roof" campaign.
Chosen 300's facility needs a roof replacement, and right now they only have half of the $52,000 needed.
To help, visit www.chosen300.org.
