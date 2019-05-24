Philly population continues to grow...just barely

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia continues growing in size, but just barely.
That's according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The city added just over 3,900 residents between 2017 and 2018 for a total population of 1,584,138.
And while that continues the upward trend, the growth was a minuscule change of "1/4 of 1%."
At this rate, Philadelphia, which is currently the country's sixth largest city, could soon fall behind San Antonio, Texas, which is seeing rapid growth.
Only the city of Phoenix, Arizona saw a bigger influx last year.
