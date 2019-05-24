Society

Philly population continues to grow...just barely

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia continues growing in size, but just barely.

That's according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The city added just over 3,900 residents between 2017 and 2018 for a total population of 1,584,138.

And while that continues the upward trend, the growth was a minuscule change of "1/4 of 1%."

At this rate, Philadelphia, which is currently the country's sixth largest city, could soon fall behind San Antonio, Texas, which is seeing rapid growth.

Only the city of Phoenix, Arizona saw a bigger influx last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphilly newspopulationcensus
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrongfully convicted man free after 21 years in prison
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in North Philadelphia
Accuweather: Nice Today, Mainly Nice This Weekend
Philly special education teacher charged with selling cocaine
Philadelphia officer who shot unarmed man identified
SEPTA: Driver who broke railroad crossing arm made right decision
Jellyfish carrying toxins discovered in New Jersey
Show More
NWS: Tornado landed in Bucks County Sunday night
Boban Marjanovic's big debut in 'John Wick 3'
Glenolden man allegedly linked to drug overdose death arrested
Egg Harbor Plaza offering free tolls for one hour Friday
Philly rolls out new interactive online paving map
More TOP STORIES News