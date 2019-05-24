Philly population continues to grow...just barely

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia continues growing in size, but just barely.That's according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.The city added just over 3,900 residents between 2017 and 2018 for a total population of 1,584,138.And while that continues the upward trend, the growth was a minuscule change of "1/4 of 1%."At this rate, Philadelphia, which is currently the country's sixth largest city, could soon fall behind San Antonio, Texas, which is seeing rapid growth.Only the city of Phoenix, Arizona saw a bigger influx last year.