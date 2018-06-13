SOCIETY

Philadelphia woman honors promise to fallen soldier boyfriend and is rewarded in kind

Philly woman honors fallen soldier boyfriend: Alicia Vitareli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., June 13, 2018 (WPVI)

By
A story of love and heartbreak for one Philadelphia woman, one that started at a music festival in South Carolina.

Jenna Rueter met her love last year at the Carolina Country Music Fest. Then and there they made a promise - to return to the festival every year together for the rest of their lives.

But a few months later, Dustin, a member of the Green Berets, was killed in action while serving overseas.

This year, they wouldn't be at this festival together as they pledged. Instead, she's going alone.

She says it hurts but she's committed to their tradition.

"I'm a girl from Philly, he's a small town country boy from Georgia; because of this concert I found the love of my life," said Rueter.

"He wouldn't let things bring him down, so I'm not either," she said. "We made a promise and I am going to have the best time that I can."

Organizers heard about their promise and invited Jenna for exclusive access.

And Reuter said she plans to attend every festival every year.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
