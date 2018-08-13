Plastic bags, straws banned in Atlantic County parks

Atlantic County's ban on single-use plastic bags and straws at its parks goes into effect on Monday.Violators will be issued warnings through August 2019 and then fines up to $500 will be imposed.County officials say it's one small step in trying to keep plastic out of the ocean. The plastic can harm wildlife and make its way into the food chain."Our goal is to be good environmental stewards in maintaining and protecting the more than 7,000 acres of county parks for the use and enjoyment of our residents and visitors now and for many years to come," County Executive Dennis Levinson said.------