SOCIETY

Plastic bags, straws banned in Atlantic County parks

EMBED </>More Videos

Plastic bag, plastic straw ban begins in Atlantic County. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 13, 2018.

Atlantic County's ban on single-use plastic bags and straws at its parks goes into effect on Monday.

Violators will be issued warnings through August 2019 and then fines up to $500 will be imposed.

County officials say it's one small step in trying to keep plastic out of the ocean. The plastic can harm wildlife and make its way into the food chain.

"Our goal is to be good environmental stewards in maintaining and protecting the more than 7,000 acres of county parks for the use and enjoyment of our residents and visitors now and for many years to come," County Executive Dennis Levinson said.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey newsplastic bagsplasticbanjersey shore
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Women on unicorn raft rescued by Minnesota officers
VIDEO: Dozens work to save car dangling over sinkhole in China
100-year-old veteran gives advice for living a long life
More Society
Top Stories
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Triple shooting outside graduation party in East Oak Lane
1 killed in Coatesville crash
1 injured, 1 in custody after Northeast Philadelphia crash
Woman shot in East Mt. Airy
Bridgeton woman murdered outside her home
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
Show More
Source: Eagles' signing of Christian Hackenberg no reflection of Carson Wentz's health
Man shot and killed on front lawn in Woodbury
Quad driver arrested after hitting child
Police: Woman abducted from Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
VIDEO: Dozens work to save car dangling over sinkhole in China
More News