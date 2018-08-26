Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating missing six-year-old, Devante Hayward Jr.Devante was last seen by his mother on Friday, at the Fresh Grocer located on the 1500 block of Broad Street, with a male known to her as Jay.Jay was supposed to bring Devante back to Fresh Grocer at 9 p.m. Friday, but never showed.Devante's mother made several attempts to contact Jay, but received no response.Devante is 4'10", 70 pounds with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and wavy black hair.Jay was last seen wearing a purple shirt. He is known to sell water out front of Fresh Grocer.Anyone with any information about Devante or Jay is asked to contact police.------