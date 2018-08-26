SOCIETY

Missing, endangered 6-year-old located unharmed, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for missing endangered 6-year-old. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on August 26, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
UPDATE: Philadelphia Police said missing 6-year-old Devante Hayward Jr. has been located unharmed.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing with the Special Victims Unit.

Original post below:

Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating missing six-year-old, Devante Hayward Jr.

Devante was last seen by his mother on Friday, at the Fresh Grocer located on the 1500 block of Broad Street, with a male known to her as Jay.

Jay was supposed to bring Devante back to Fresh Grocer at 9 p.m. Friday, but never showed.

Devante's mother made several attempts to contact Jay, but received no response.

Devante is 4'10", 70 pounds with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and wavy black hair.

Jay was last seen wearing a purple shirt. He is known to sell water out front of Fresh Grocer.

Anyone with any information about Devante or Jay is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsmissing children
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Wisconsin couple gets married in their 80s
Man plans to put nearly 1,000 Disneyland items up for auction
12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair
Retired police sergeant helps couple find lost wedding ring
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm fire in Strawberry Mansion
Pittsburgh mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
Show More
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
VIDEO: 16 protesters arrested after clash with Philly police
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Police investigate deadly shooting in Paulsboro, New Jersey
Pope hears the wounds of Ireland's abused, and vows to speak
More News