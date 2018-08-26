SOCIETY

Police search for missing endangered 6-year-old

Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating missing six-year-old, Devante Hayward Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating missing six-year-old, Devante Hayward Jr.

Devante was last seen by his mother on Friday, at the Fresh Grocer located at 1501 Market Street in Center City, with a male known to her as Jay.

Jay was supposed to bring Devante back to Fresh Grocer at 9 p.m. Friday, but never showed.

Devante's mother made several attempts to contact Jay, but received no response.

Devante is 4'10", 70 pounds with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and wavy black hair.

Jay was last seen wearing a purple shirt. He is known to sell water out front of Fresh Grocer.

Anyone with any information about Devante or Jay is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsmissing children
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair
Retired police sergeant helps couple find lost wedding ring
Vietnam vet uses pickup truck to make sure war veterans are never forgotten
Pope hears the wounds of Ireland's abused, and vows to speak
More Society
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County
Pittsburgh mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
VIDEO: 16 protesters arrested after clash with Philly police
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Police investigate deadly shooting in Paulsboro, New Jersey
Show More
Pope hears the wounds of Ireland's abused, and vows to speak
Man shot in the hand in Grays Ferry
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter in California
Collection Underway for Yoga in Youth Detention Centers
CrimeFighters: Wife's plea to help find husband's killer
More News