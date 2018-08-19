SOCIETY

Police search for missing woman in Montgomery County

Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Sixty-nine-year-old Janice Gross was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Wawa at 4221 Skippack Pike in Skippack Township.

Janice is described as 5'2", 175-pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

She may be seen operating a gray 2016 Toyota Highlander with license plate HNF4133.

If you see Janice, you are asked to call 911.

