Police search for missing woman in Montgomery County

Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.Sixty-nine-year-old Janice Gross was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Wawa at 4221 Skippack Pike in Skippack Township.Janice is described as 5'2", 175-pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.She may be seen operating a gray 2016 Toyota Highlander with license plate HNF4133.If you see Janice, you are asked to call 911.