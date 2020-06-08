Protest held outside Montgomery County commissioner's home after 'Black Lives Matter' comments

Several hundred people marched to Gale's home in Plymouth Meeting.
Many were holding signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Joe Must Resign."
Gale came under fire last week after he released a statement about last weekend's protests, calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "radical left-wing hate group."
Gale has also faced censure from his fellow county commissioners and calls for him to step down.
Gale has stated that he has no plans to resign.