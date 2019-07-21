Reading Mayor Wally Scott reverses decision on gay pride flag at City Hall

Action News first reported last week that the outgoing mayor was being accused of discrimination for canceling a gay pride flag-raising ceremony.
In a video posted on his Facebook page yesterday, the mayor said he had changed his mind after a recent conversation with a "prominent woman."
Scott says the woman recounted the time she came out to her mother.
The woman told her mother "God made a mistake" during the childhood conversation.
The woman's mother responded, "Your mother loves you. You're not a mistake. I'll stand with you wherever you want to go."
Mayor Scott says he was overcome with emotion after the woman's story and later had a change of heart on the flag-raising issue.
"I told them they could keep the flag up. I told them I wish you'd keep the politics out of it though. What I am interested in is the people that the flag represents," Scott said.