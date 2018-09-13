Roommates pull off hilarious aluminum foil prank in friend's bedroom

A roommate from a house in England returned home from holiday to quite a surprise.James Makinson arrived to find his entire bedroom covered in tin foil.Every single thing, from his dumbells and desk to his books and bed -- all covered in aluminum foil.It took his roommate five days and 18 rolls of foil to get it done.When Makinson arrived home, all he wanted to do was go to bed. Video shows him plop down on his bed as it crackles.The roommates clearly got a good laugh out of the prank.------