scooter

Several men riding scooters on highways pulled over by police

Police in two states had similar strange encounters this week pulling people over for riding scooters on a highway.

Department of Transportation cameras showed a man riding a scooter along Interstate 24 in Nashville on Thursday.

He crossed several lanes of traffic and rode four miles along the highway until police were able to pull him over.

Police said he told them he was visiting and making his way back to the airport.

The other incident happened in Milwaukee after three men were spotted riding scooters along a highway this week.

Those men were riding on I-94, weaving in and out of traffic.

According to police, the men said they were in town from Texas and were making their way to the Harley Davidson Convention and just following their GPS.

Police said those men were ticketed, but not arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyscooternashvillehighwayspolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCOOTER
Consumer Reports: How safe are electric scooters?
Man beats woman to death with scooter, police say
Video shows man driving a mobility scooter on busy Australian highway
A push for electric scooters in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies RF Bryce Harper out for paternity leave
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van
AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today
Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Made in America
Carjacking near Temple campus caught on tape; 2 men sought
Suspect's bail not revoked in fatal stabbing of real estate developer
Show More
Wallet thieves caught on video targeting elderly customers in Abington Township
Record-breaking crowd expected at the Linc for USWNT friendly match
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
Stabbing investigation in Washington Township
More TOP STORIES News