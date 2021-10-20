temple university

Temple University warns of man on scooter groping women

In each case, a Temple spokesperson said a man on a scooter rode past women and inappropriately touched them over their clothing.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University issued a warning on Tuesday about a man who has been assaulting women near the Philadelphia campus.

"I got the email. (It) said there's a gentleman around here touching women inappropriately," said Temple student Sha'Niya Melton.

There have been three incidents reported over the last month.

"It basically said there were incidents that happened in the same area, the same area that I walk home almost every day," student Noelle Bayda said.

None of the victims reported needing medical attention.

"I heard that he went up to a girl and said, 'I'm not trying to hurt you, I just want to touch you'," Bayda said.

The most recent incident occurred on Monday evening on Polett Walk. The other two occurred the evenings of September 21 and September 22 along 15th and 16th streets.

"I am concerned. I usually think about safety on campus," said student Anna Gugareva.

Temple police say the man is believed to be somewhere between 20 and 30 years old. He wears dark clothing, a mask, over-the-calf boots, and rides an electric scooter.

Detectives pulled video and issued patrol alerts for police officers.
The university says police have increased patrols in the area where they are actively looking for this man.

"I think it really changes my habits of walking around here by myself," Melton said. "Nighttime, evening, I won't be alone. I'll make sure I'm with friends and stuff, and I think others around here should do the same."

There are blue light phones around campus and resources students can use to help get home safely.

Temple reminded students of walking escorts available daily from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This all remains under investigation by Temple Police, who are coordinating with the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit.
