'Silent Sidelines' campaign bans noise from parents at soccer games

Let the kids play, let the coaches coach, and let the parents and supporters -- stay quiet.We first told you about this movement last year, when South Carolina's largest youth sports organization banned all cheering and jeering from the sidelines at soccer games.Now, the idea is catching on.They're called Silent Sidelines.Parents and spectators are asked to keep talking to a bare minimum during the game.You can clap to show enthusiasm, but the adults are restricted from coaching their kids from the sideline.The campaign is aimed at keeping bad behavior and language at bay, letting kids make their own decisions, helping them learn the game in a natural manner and bringing fun back into the game.