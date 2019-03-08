Sons buy billboard to encourage everyone to wish their dad a happy birthday

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's a very special, high profile birthday wish for a very deserving dad.If you drive along Black Horse Pike near West End Avenue in Atlantic City, you've likely seen it.A massive billboard reads "Wish My Dad Happy Birthday" and urges people to give him a call."Dad" is Chris Ferry from Linwood, and his two sons Christopher Jr. and Michael are responsible for the massive display.A passerby said he thinks it's a great idea.Action News spoke with Ferry, and he says he's been getting a call or text almost every minute.He's doing his best to respond to every message.Ferry turns 62 next week on March 16th.Happy Birthday!-----