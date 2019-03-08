Sons buy billboard to encourage everyone to wish their dad a happy birthday

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's a very special, high profile birthday wish for a very deserving dad.
If you drive along Black Horse Pike near West End Avenue in Atlantic City, you've likely seen it.
A massive billboard reads "Wish My Dad Happy Birthday" and urges people to give him a call.
"Dad" is Chris Ferry from Linwood, and his two sons Christopher Jr. and Michael are responsible for the massive display.
A passerby said he thinks it's a great idea.
Action News spoke with Ferry, and he says he's been getting a call or text almost every minute.
He's doing his best to respond to every message.
Ferry turns 62 next week on March 16th.
Happy Birthday!
