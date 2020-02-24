Society

Students buy plane ticket to get $227 meal from Chick-fil-A

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A group of college students came up with an idea to fill their craving for fast food chicken.

Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, are a 90-minute drive away from the nearest freestanding Chick-fil-A. The only other option is the food court at Albany International Airport. That would require the inconvenience of buying a plane ticket, going through TSA and foregoing the flight just for some fried chicken.

So that's what they did.

More than a dozen guys put their minds together and had Vincent Putrino, the captain of the school's cross country team, go the extra mile. Putrino bought a plane ticket at the Albany airport, a one-way trip to Fort Lauderdale for $98, went through security and bought food for 18 people with no intent to board the flight.

Their order, which came out to be $227.28, consisted of:

  • 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches
  • 15 large fries
  • 156 Chick-fil-A nuggets
  • One bag of cookies
  • One lemonade


Good thing it wasn't Sunday.
