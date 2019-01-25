ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --Students in Montgomery County showed off their green thumbs as part of a competition that could take their creations to the national stage.
Highland Elementary School hosted this year's Junior Flower Show.
Judges from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society evaluated each entry.
Several grand prize winners will earn their way into the Philadelphia Flower Show in March.
Students were encouraged to work on their masterpieces during several workshops held at the school.
