Study shows 1 in 50 people find love on an airplane

Love is in the air!
A new study from British bank HSBC suggests one in 50 people meet the love of their life on an airplane.
They interviewed 2,100 people from 141 countries.
More than half of airplane passengers have struck up a conversation with a stranger on a plane.
So, as long as you're considerate and respectful, perhaps your odds of meeting your soul mate are better at 30,000 feet.
