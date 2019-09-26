Surveillance video shows Amazon driver driving through front yard

A Georgia man is not happy after he received a delivery from Amazon.He said the delivery truck left more than his package behind.The homeowner's surveillance camera shows the delivery truck plow across a man's lawn."They're going to drive through my front lawn. That just doesn't make any sense to me," Michael Strutton said."The Amazon Prime van sitting across my driveway, not in my driveway, but literally across my driveway."Strutton said what he saw on his home surveillance camera didn't make sense to him and that it wasn't just bad driving, it was rude.The surveillance video shows the driver first pulled up to the Villa Rica home and then drove around the driveway and onto Strutton's front lawn.The driver got out, dropped off the package and surprisingly drove onto more grass before finally leaving the neighborhood."They don't know where my septic lines are, if I have a septic system or not. They could've damaged that."Michael Strutton emailed amazon prime about the incident.In a response, the representative apologized for the delivery and wrote, "At Amazon, we pride ourselves in being the world's most customer-centric company. Regrettably our delivery partner couldn't meet our high standards in this instance. We expect our delivery partners to conduct themselves in a professional manner and we handle this type of situation seriously."Strutton said he won't know how much damage the driver did until a landscaper takes a look at his lawn.Strutton says he feels like the response from the online retail giant was disingenuous.