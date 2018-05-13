PHILLY PROUD

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Philly

Race for the Cure in Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on May 13, 2018. (WPVI)

One of the longest-running, most successful events in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure series took place Sunday in Center City.

The 28th annual Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure included a parade of breast cancer survivors and fighters, a 5k run-walk, and a 1-mile walk.

The event raises about $2-million each year for local programs and research.

