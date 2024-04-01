Olympic athlete from South Jersey brings motivational message to young women

GALLOWAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Priscilla Frederick Loomis' career in track and field took her all the way to the Olympics in 2016.

And though she didn't win a medal there, she came home with something more meaningful: a mission to motivate young women.

She has formed her own nonprofit to help single mothers and started her own business to provide inspirational presentations.

Frederick Loomis was recently the keynote speaker at Absegami High School during their inaugural 'GROW' program.

Watch the video to see her in action and visit her website to learn more.

