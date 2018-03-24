SOCIETY

Taylor Swift makes donation in support of the March for Our Lives

Taylor Swift makes donation in support of the March for Our Lives. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Saturday's marches have garnered support from a wide range of celebrities including Berks County native Taylor Swift.

The singer, who usually shies away from making political statements, posted on Instagram, "No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence, or to a nightclub, or to a concert, or to a movie theater, or to their place of worship."

Swift also said she made a donation to the campaign to support gun reform.

It's unclear whether Swift will participate in the march in Washington.

