Society

Tiffany's Releases $112K 'Ultimate Advent Calendar'

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- While many will count down the days to Christmas with traditional advent calendars filled with chocolate and trinkets, Tiffany & Co. has an option for those who want a little more opulence this holiday season.

The luxury jeweler just released its Ultimate Advent Calendar.

The price tag is $112,000.

Each advent calendar weighs 335 pounds and will be hand-delivered and assembled.

The four-foot-tall display is a replica of Tiffany's flagship store in New York.

Behind each of the 24 doors is a bit of Tiffany's bling.

Items range from diamond, platinum and gold jewelry to a cup, clothespin and a sterling silver harmonica.

Tiffany's says only four of the calendars will be made available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychristmas giftchristmasconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All clear given at Penn State Abington, campus reopens after possible threat
Exclusive: Man arrested after violent altercation at Fletcher Cox's home
Suspect charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Philly girl
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
Would-be robber gets locked inside store, tries to shoot his way out
Show More
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Body cam shows officers saving baby choking on goldfish cracker
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Mayor Kenney endorses Elizabeth Warren for president
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
More TOP STORIES News