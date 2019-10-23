Tiffany's Releases $112K 'Ultimate Advent Calendar'

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- While many will count down the days to Christmas with traditional advent calendars filled with chocolate and trinkets, Tiffany & Co. has an option for those who want a little more opulence this holiday season.The luxury jeweler just released its Ultimate Advent Calendar.The price tag is $112,000.Each advent calendar weighs 335 pounds and will be hand-delivered and assembled.The four-foot-tall display is a replica of Tiffany's flagship store in New York.Behind each of the 24 doors is a bit of Tiffany's bling.Items range from diamond, platinum and gold jewelry to a cup, clothespin and a sterling silver harmonica.Tiffany's says only four of the calendars will be made available.