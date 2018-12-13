SOCIETY

Tiny Christmas trees given to NICU families at A.I. duPont Hospital

Tiny Christmas trees were delivered Thursday to the tiniest patients at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Parents of babies who are in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were able to add a little Christmas spirit to their children's rooms.

Most of these families will spend this holiday season there at the hospital.

They say the trees help boost their spirits during this tough time.

The trees were decorated and delivered by March of Dimes volunteers.

