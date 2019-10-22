Tour bus brings music education, surprise rapper to Philadelphia students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the lot across the street from Strawberry Mansion High School, a large tour bus with a famous musician's name on it probably turned a lot of heads.It's called the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus and it goes around the country teaching students about the music industry.High school junior Christian Freely was a big fan of the idea."It's kind of bad I can't experience meeting John Lennon. That would have been a great honor, but sadly he passed away," said Freely.While it may not have been John Lennon waiting on the bus, the tour group did have another surprise for the kids-- rapper Kevin Gates, who was in town for a concert over the weekend and decided to stick around to give back to the community."When I was young, I looked up to a lot of people in my neighborhood who did a lot of the wrong things with the right intentions and a lot of times if I would have had someone to tell me to just tell me something positive and give me that positive reinforcement. I think it would have speared me in a different direction," said Gates.Senior Stephen Blakeney said he learned some valuable lessons from his one-on-one time with the rapper."Just stay focused and keep going, slow and steady, not to rush the craft," he said.