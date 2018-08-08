SOCIETY

'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete

EMBED </>More Videos

'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 8, 2018.

The last phase of the Flight 93 memorial in western Pennsylvania is nearly complete.

The Tower of Voices features 40 chimes with different tones to honor the 40 passengers and crew members who died trying to take back control of United Flight 93 from hijackers.

A dedication ceremony will take place on September 9th, two days before the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsmemorial
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Amish Uber? Man launches horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service
More Society
Top Stories
2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen during violent South Philadelphia home invasion
2 teenagers injured in double shooting in Overbrook
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Newark home
Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Show More
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Man shot and killed inside Wissinoming home
Police investigate several burglaries in Lower Merion
35th anniversary of National Night Out
More News