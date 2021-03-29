'Be Kind:' Volunteers bring hundreds of Easter baskets to those in need

Zenon Janicki from Upper Providence, Montgomery County led the charge.
Soon, his team put together over 200 Easter baskets and collected enough money to buy hams for 70 families.
Last week, Janicki and other volunteers delivered 100 Easter baskets and meals, in the rain, to the Daily Bread Community Food Pantry in Collegeville.
On Monday, they are delivering 100 more to other organizations in need.
