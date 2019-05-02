Society

Who is really considered a 'Millennial'?

EMBED <>More Videos

Who is really considered a 'Millennial'? Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 2, 2019.

Many people who are in their late 20s or early 30s simply don't feel like they are part of the Millennial generation.

Technically, Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996 -- which is a big gap.

People at opposite ends of that age range have had vastly different experiences and memories.

And many people at the older end of that Millennial range, 29 and older today, don't feel like Millennials.

They remember things like the Motorola flip phone or the Nokia.

They may have owned a discman.

Or, perhaps, Garfield cups or anything Garfield for that matter.

Tiger electronic handheld game or Oregon Trail, the series of educational computer games, were also popular around that time.

Xennials are the micro-generation of people on the cusp of the Generation X and Millennial demographic cohorts, typically born between the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Eagles QB Nick Foles puts NJ home on the market
Delco undercover sting operation nets alleged child predators
Student sent to hospital after eating brownie laced with drugs
How SEPTA plans to improve mass transit in Philadelphia
Police: Man with machete attempts to abduct woman in parking lot
Former dean of Temple business school files $25 million lawsuit
Show More
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74: Family
VOTE NOW - How should we improve our daily commute?
Search for tire slashing suspect in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia clears rape kit backlog
Police: Suspects punch man, steal new sneakers in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News