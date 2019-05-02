Who is really considered a 'Millennial'?

Many people who are in their late 20s or early 30s simply don't feel like they are part of the Millennial generation.Technically, Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996 -- which is a big gap.People at opposite ends of that age range have had vastly different experiences and memories.And many people at the older end of that Millennial range, 29 and older today, don't feel like Millennials.They remember things like the Motorola flip phone or the Nokia.They may have owned a discman.Or, perhaps, Garfield cups or anything Garfield for that matter.Tiger electronic handheld game or Oregon Trail, the series of educational computer games, were also popular around that time.Xennials are the micro-generation of people on the cusp of the Generation X and Millennial demographic cohorts, typically born between the late 1970s and early 1980s.